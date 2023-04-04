Grand jury indicts Tyler man accused of leaving toddler on street

Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
A Tyler man has been indicted by a grand jury following accusations of leaving his child in the street in January.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler man has been indicted by a grand jury following accusations of leaving his child in the street in January.

Paul Ryan Hanna, 37, of Tyler, was arrested on Jan. 10 for driving while intoxicated. On Jan. 11, a warrant was issued for endangering a child following a report of a one-year-old child in a car seat on the side of Rhones Quarter Road.

Witness Braxton Warren had found the child around 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 10 while cycling towards the CEFCO gas station down the road. He called the police to report the toddler, and the police, who had just arrested Hanna at the CEFCO for intoxication driving, connected the dots. Further investigation revealed Hanna to be the father of the child.

Hanna was indicted on March 23 for abandon/endangerment of a child. A court date has not yet been set.

Previous reporting on this story:

Tyler police file new charge on father accused of abandoning toddler on car seat along roadway

Cyclist who found toddler along roadway in Tyler thankful it didn’t end tragically

