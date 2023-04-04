First Alert Weather Day: Severe thunderstorm risk for Wednesday morning

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Mostly Cloudy to Cloudy Skies are expected through this evening, then Cloudy overnight tonight.

First Alert Weather Day graphic (KLTV Staff)

A few scattered showers and/or thundershowers will be possible for the rest of Tuesday, but nothing is expected to become severe. A First Alert Weather Day is in effect for Wednesday morning as a cold front passes through East Texas.

First Alert Weather Day graphic (KLTV Staff)

Not everyone is expected to see the strongest thunderstorms in the morning, but many will. There remains an ENHANCED RISK, or 30 percent chance for significant severe storms along, and north, of Interstate 20 during the morning hours.

First Alert Weather Day graphic (KLTV Staff)

A SLIGHT RISK, or 15 percent chance for significant severe storms exists for the central and western areas of East Texas.

First Alert Weather Day graphic (KLTV Staff)

Once the morning storms exit the area, we will continue to have chances for scattered showers and thundershowers during the afternoon/evening hours, but those are not likely to become severe as the air will be cooler.

First Alert Weather Day graphic (KLTV Staff)

We will continue to monitor the weather for you tomorrow. Please stay Weather Alert. More rain is expected on Thursday, into the first half of the day on Friday, with some very heavy rainfall expected, especially over the southern regions of East Texas.

First Alert Weather Day graphic (KLTV Staff)

Rainfall totals over the southern half of East Texas may be in the range of 3″-5″ and some may see more. Some flooding issues may occur over areas south of Hwy 79 if the heavy rainfall does indeed fall. Please monitor closely.

First Alert Weather Day graphic (KLTV Staff)

The rain should end by Friday evening, leaving us with a fairly dry weekend ahead. Easter Sunday now looks to be mostly cloudy to partly cloudy with lows in the mid 50s and highs nearing 80. Monday and Tuesday appear to be fairly quiet as well with highs jumping into the mid 80s. Have a great day.

