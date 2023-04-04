Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
First Alert Weather Day: Damaging winds and hail possible Wednesday morning

By Katie Vossler
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 8:35 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - A strong storm system is pushing into the Central United States today. Ahead of this storm system, breezy south winds are bringing in deep moisture from the Gulf of Mexico along with some very warm temperatures. 

(Katie Vossler)

An isolated thunderstorm is possible Tuesday afternoon, but any activity will be few and far between. The main line of thunderstorms is expected to develop after midnight and continue to strengthen into the early morning hours Wednesday. 

(Katie Vossler)

The Storm Prediction Center has issued a slight risk for most of East Texas, but an area along and northeast of a line from Mineola to Tyler to Longview to Marshall is under an enhanced risk for severe thunderstorms. 

(Katie Vossler)

Damaging winds gusting over 70 mph along with quarter-sized and larger hail are possible. 

(Katie Vossler)

A few tornadoes will also be possible, especially within the enhanced risk area. Stay weather alert through midweek!

(Katie Vossler)

