Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Crockett Police searching for armed robbery suspects

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 6:41 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CROCKETT, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Two suspects are on the run after robbing an East Texas gas station at gunpoint overnight.

According to Crockett Police the two suspects walked into the OK Food Store located at 921 South Fourth Street and reportedly pulled out a gun and ordered to clerk to hand over money from the register.

(Crockett Police Department)
(Crockett Police Department)

The suspects were last seen running down West Auston Street on foot. Anyone with information about whereabouts of the two suspects is asked to contact the Crockett Police Department at 936-544-2862. If you wish to remain anonymous you can contact Deep East Texas crime Stoppers at 936-639-TIPS.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Torey McLemore
Panola County deputy arrested following internal investigation
Brandon Brooks
Philadelphia murder suspect arrested in Smith County traffic stop
His family announced his death Satuday on Facebook, thanking the community who loved him and...
East Texans mourn loss of Rose Heights pastor Doug Anderson
Large hail hits East Texas counties during severe weather on Sunday
The Gainesville Police Department said emergency crews were called to a transformer fire at a...
2 men electrocuted while trying to steal from power substation, police say

Latest News

Morning Weather at our Fingertips Tuesday 4-4-23
Tuesday’s Weather: Warm and windy today
Lufkin Police are looking for possible suspects after a deadly shooting late Monday night.
Lufkin Police investigating late-night shooting death
Caldwell Zoo Exhibit
New exhibit ‘The Amazon River’s Edge’ is coming to Caldwell Zoo
Mental health Crisis
East Texas social worker explains increase in teen girls experiencing sadness