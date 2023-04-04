Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Carthage golf team wins 17-4A district championship

Carthage golf team wins 17-4A district championship
By Mark Bownds
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CARTHAGE, Texas (KTRE) -The Carthage High School golf team are the 17-4A golf champions. Head coach for the girls team Kelley Hambrick had this to say on her team.

“This is a wonderful team,” Coach Hambrick said. “They have such good camaraderie and they are really good at encouraging each other and working hard. They come out and just put all their effort into it while they’re out there practicing.”

Cammie Davis with the Carthage girls team said, “It’s a really great golf team. And I would definitely say we’ve improved over the years and we’ve really showed our talents and how we can come together as a team and expect more out of each other to rely on each other to know what the course is and you know, take strokes off as we go on.”

Her teammate Emily Bitter said, “We’ve been practicing every day, we’ve had meetings about our plans for each course that we play and each hole we’ve been planning out, planning out each shot that we take.”

Cale Preston is with the boys golf team, “we feel like we’re the Favorites going into every tournament and we just keep trying to grind it out, keep winning,” he said.

Jett Surratt had a bit of a rough start, but finished nicely.

“So so first couple of holes I bogeyed and I knew I had my game and I just had to keep going,” he said. “so after that I went birdie birdie eagle eagle and then I just had a few more birdies coming in and finished up finishing four under 66 to win the tournament.”

He added, “Yeah, it was. It was great feeling and I’ve always dreamed about winning district and hopefully we can do it again at regionals and state.”

Coach Kelly Hambrick said in closing, “There is a chance that we might even advance to state so we’re excited about that.”

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

