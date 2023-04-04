Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Affidavit: Panola County deputy accused of stealing gasoline

Torey McLemore
Torey McLemore(Panola County Jail)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The arrest and resignation of a Panola County Sheriff’s Office deputy came about in part because of gasoline.

On Monday, Torey McLemore resigned his position as a deputy and was booked into the Panola County Jail on charges of theft and abuse of official capacity, a Class C and Class A misdemeanor, respectively. Now, McLemore’s arrest affidavit reveals new details regarding the nature of the investigation that led to Monday’s events.

On March 23, the Texas Rangers were contacted by the Panola County Sheriff’s Office to conduct an external investigation into allegations that McLemore had used the county’s fuel pump to fill up his personal vehicle’s gas tank. McLemore was said to have been observed doing so in late February.

According to the affidavit, On Friday, Feb. 24, another deputy was pulling into the Panola County warehouse and observed an older model Buick sedan leaving the area beside the fuel pump. The deputy said they found this to be suspicious as it was not known to be a county issued vehicle or a vehicle otherwise authorized to use the fuel pump. The deputy then followed the vehicle and after checking the vehicle’s records conducted a traffic stop after seeing its registration was expired.

The deputy said they immediately recognized the driver as McLemore, who was in plain clothes and explained that he had just purchased the vehicle. The deputy said that after returning to the barn, he observed the fuel pump’s most recent operator had pumped 17 gallons of fuel. The deputy said based on the circumstances, the believed McLemore had likely used the pump the fill up his personal vehicle.

An internal investigation commenced and based on documentation and the testimony of the deputy who conducted the traffic stop, it was determined by the sheriff’s office that McLemore had pumped the fuel into their personal vehicle. The total cost of the 17 gallons of fuel was tallied to $47.76.

McLemore has since been released on a $750 personal recognizance bond.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Torey McLemore
Panola County deputy arrested following internal investigation
Brandon Brooks
Philadelphia murder suspect arrested in Smith County traffic stop
His family announced his death Satuday on Facebook, thanking the community who loved him and...
East Texans mourn loss of Rose Heights pastor Doug Anderson
Large hail hits East Texas counties during severe weather on Sunday
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day declared for Wednesday

Latest News

Major wreck on FM 2259 shuts down highway in Nacogdoches County
First Alert Weather Day: Damaging winds and hail possible Wednesday morning
Crockett Police searching for armed robbery suspects
Morning Weather at our Fingertips Tuesday 4-4-23
Tuesday’s Weather: Warm and windy today