1 dead, 1 arrested following Longview shooting

Source: Lufkin Police & Fire Facebook page
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened late Monday night.

According to Longview Police Department Public Information Officer Brandon Thornton, officers responded to the area of Mobberly Avenue and Young Street around 11:18 p.m. on reports of a shooting. When they arrived on-scene officers said they found a male victim, later identified as 44-year-old Derrick Spearman, who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds. Spearman was transported to a local hospital but later died from his injuries.

After conducting a preliminary investigation, detectives located Shannon Marshall, 22, of Longview and arrested him on a charge of murder. No bond has yet been set.

The Longview Police Department asks that anyone with additional information about this incident call 903-237-1110.

Micah McAfoose and Graylan Spring
Paul Ryan Hanna
