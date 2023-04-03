Texas Baptist Men unit from East Texas helping tornado victims in Little Rock, Ark., area

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KSLA) — Members of Texas Baptist Men, including more than a dozen from East Texas, are working to help tornado victims in the Little Rock, Ark., area.

A 14-member chainsaw unit from East Texas deployed Monday morning along with another chainsaw unit, heavy equipment units plus a mobile kitchen that’s capable of preparing 3,000 meals a day.

This comes after Texas Baptist Men on Friday already sent an incident management team, assessors, a generator, chaplains and a team that distributes boxes for people to use to sort through the debris.

The East Texas unit was busy Monday clearing trees from houses in Sherwood, Ark.

“We do this for the glory of God. That’s what we do, this organization,” said Bruce Salven, blue cap team lead. “That’s what we do. We help people. We love on people. We give them hope.

“A lot of people are desperate because they have trees on their house or in the yard and sometimes can’t afford to pay for it because they don’t have insurance (or) insurance won’t pay for it,” he continued. “So that’s what we’re out here to do, spiritually and financially, to help them get going again.”

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.