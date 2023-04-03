Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
State report reveals details on recent death in Smith County Jail

Photo depicting jail cell bars
Photo depicting jail cell bars(MGN Online / Mitchell Haindfield / CC BY 2.0)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A man booked into the Smith County Jail died last month.

A State Custodial Death Report showed that on Jan. 26, Charlie Humphries, 38, was booked into the Smith County Jail for possession of a controlled substance. On March 23, Humphries was taken from the North Jail to the Smith County Central Jail in regards to chest pains. It was reported that Humphries had fallen and was in need of medical attention.

When he arrived at the Central Jail, Humphries fell again and began having a seizure. Medical personnel attended to him until EMS arrived, and he was taken to CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler. When Humphries arrived at the hospital, he lost vital signs, and was reported to have had a massive stroke.

He was pronounced dead at 11:48 p.m. The official medical cause of death was reported as “omeprazole 40mg for stomach disorder.”

