Second man charged in drug deal killing of aspiring Waco rapper sentenced to prison

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The second of two men charged in the April 2019 shooting death of a budding Waco rapper pleaded guilty to a reduced charge Monday and was sentenced to 35 years in prison.

Casey Wade Hughes, 25, indicted on a capital murder charge, pleaded guilty to murder in the shooting death of Preston Scott during what officials described as a drug deal gone bad.

The McLennan County District Attorney’s office waived the capital murder count, which carries a possible death penalty, in a plea agreement with Hughes, who police officials say shot Scott in the back.

Hughes’ cousin and co-defendant, Justice Allen Stanford, 29, was sentenced to 30 years in prison last week, also after pleading guilty to a reduced murder charge.

McLennan County District Attorney Josh Tetens said he hopes that Hughes’ and Stanford’s guilty pleas bring “some closure” for Scott’s family.

“Justice Stanford, and now Casey Hughes, are going to prison for 30 and 35 years, they have waived appeal, and most importantly, accepted responsibility for this tragedy,” Tetens said. “We will continue to partner with law enforcement to attack drug-related violence in our community. Our office believes no person is above the law, and no person is below the law. We are thankful these two offenders will be serving long sentences in prison and be off our streets.”

Scott, 29, who called himself PJ OneEight, was a local rapper. He was shot once in the back, and Waco police found his body lying in the street at Dallas Street and Carver Avenue.

Russ Hunt, who represented Hughes with Russ Hunt Jr. and Abel Reyna, called the incident “an unfortunate situation.”

“I feel badly that Casey Hughes got caught up in something,” Hunt said. “Basically, it was a drug deal gone bad. I don’t think Casey Hughes set out to hurt anybody. I think the gun went off during a fight over control of the gun.”

In victim-impact statements Monday, Scott’s mother and father addressed Hughes and the court, with his father saying he did not agree with the plea bargain and he expected Hughes to get life in prison without parole.

“Can you tell me why?” he said. “Please explain it to me like I’m a 2 year old. How do you go from capital murder to murder? I’ve been so angry for the last four years.”

After Scott’s father spoke, 54th State District Judge Susan Kelly, who already had accepted the plea bargain, called the state and defense attorneys into her chambers because of her concerns about some of the father’s statements.

Scott’s mother said her son’s death had a tremendous impact on her entire family that she said was “nothing short of devastation.”

She said she often picks up the phone to call her son, hoping he will answer, and that it’s all been a bad dream.

“You still have an opportunity to get it right,” she told Hughes. “Don’t waste the opportunity to make a difference in this world.”

Hughes must serve at least half of his 35-year term before he can seek parole. He will be given credit for the 1,420 days he has been in the McLennan County Jail waiting for his case to be resolved.

Hughes and Stanford were arrested on April 17, 2019, at a gas station in Clinton, Arkansas. According to court records, an officer was filling up his patrol car next to their stolen SUV and thought that Hughes seemed unusually nervous.

The officer ran the plates on the SUV, which revealed it to be stolen from Shirley, Arkansas. A further check showed the men were wanted in Scott’s death and the officer arrested them.

Stanford read a statement to the court during his plea hearing last week. He claimed he and Hughes intended to rob Scott and another man of $2,000 worth of drugs. They forced Scott into their vehicle, and Stanford said he saw Hughes holding a gun on Scott while the men rode in the back seat.

Stanford said he was driving and heard three shots ring out in the vehicle as Scott and Hughes struggled in the back seat. He said Scott reached for the door handle and tried to jump from the vehicle when Hughes shot him in the back. They left Scott lying in the street and fled to Arkansas, Stanford said in the statement.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.