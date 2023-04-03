Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Philadelphia murder suspect arrested in Smith County traffic stop

Brandon Brooks
Brandon Brooks(Smith County Jail)
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A man wanted for a murder in Philadelphia over a year ago has been arrested in Smith County.

Brandon Marcell Brooks, 26, of Glenolden, Pa., was arrested Sunday around 8:30 p.m. by a Texas State Park police officer during a stop on I-20 near Jim Hogg Road. According to Texas Parks & Wildlife, Brooks was missing a license plate and the officer found Brooks had an outstanding warrant for murder.

According to a press release from the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office, Brooks shot a 26-year-old man the morning of March 4, 2022. Investigators believe Brooks fired multiple shots following an argument. Two 9mm fired cartridge casings were located at the scene.

Brooks is being held in the Smith County Jail without bond.

KLTV has reached out to the Philadelphia DA’s office for comment.

