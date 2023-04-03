Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Panola County deputy arrested following internal investigation

Torey McLemore
Torey McLemore(Panola County Jail)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A deputy with the Panola County Sheriff’s Office has been arrested and resigned their position.

According to a report by Panola County Sheriff Cutter Clinton, Torey McLemore, a deputy, was booked into the county jail on Monday. The arrest came in the wake of an investigation in March by the Texas Rangers after Clinton’s office conducted an internal investigation and found evidence of both policy violations and “possible criminal violations.”

“After a Ranger and PCSO administrator reviewed the employee, he was placed on suspension in compliance with the current PCSO policy,” Clinton said in the statement.

Clinton said arrest warrants were obtained by the Texas Rangers for McLemore on charges of abuse of official capacity and theft, both Class C misdemeanors. McLemore is said to have resigned his position prior to being booked into the jail on the aforementioned charges.

“The events are disappointing, but our team handled the situation with the professionalism and protocol necessary,” Clinton said.

