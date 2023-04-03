Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
New exhibit ‘The Amazon River’s Edge’ is coming to Caldwell Zoo

caldwell zoo new exhibit
By Kristine Guevara
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Caldwell Zoo is revitalizing their South American region, which is one of their oldest areas on property.

The new South American exhibit will be called the Amazon River’s Edge. Scott Maddox with the Caldwell Zoo said crews broke ground last summer and demolished the old space.

“It was showing its age and you know behind the times on modern zoological exhibition and habitats for the animals and just needed to be brought up to date and since it’s kind of a legacy exhibit as far as having a South American area at the Caldwell Zoo we made the decision to continue with that.”

The zoo will be adding a giant river otter exhibit with underwater viewing, as well as a 10,000 square foot walk through habitat.

“With capybara, ant eater, sloth and a variety of South American birds. As well as a jaguar holding building and a new jaguar habitat.”

They will also be bringing back the area where you can pet goats, but the new twist is a bridge.

“The goats will be walking across the bridge and over the public sidewalk in order to get into their pen.”

Maddox told us they want to give East Texans the opportunity to see some of the South American animals.

“And understand some of the conservation value of those species and things that they can do to make an impact.”

Despite the recent rain showers, Maddox said construction is on track.

“It’s super exciting to me to see this happening as I’ve been here for a long time. And every time we do a major project to really keep the zoo refreshed and up to speed and it’s always an exciting time.”

The South American exhibit is expected to be complete in spring of 2024.

