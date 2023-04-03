Monday’s Weather: Morning clouds, afternoon sun

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - We’re starting off very mild with mostly cloudy skies this morning. These clouds will give way to quite a bit of sunshine later this afternoon and it will be warm and breezy today. Temperatures will reach the mid to upper 80s and south and southwest winds will gust to 25 mph. More clouds roll in for tomorrow with warm and breezy conditions again. The next chance for thunderstorms arrives on Wednesday. Storms are possible as early as Wednesday morning, but could end by Wednesday afternoon. However, showers will stick around off and on through the end of the week with cooler temperatures.

