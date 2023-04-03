Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Large hail hits East Texas counties during severe weather on Sunday

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 8:04 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Several East Texas counties were under various alerts due to severe weather that crossed the region Sunday afternoon with heavy rains, severe winds, and baseball-sized hail.

A couple of East Texans were able to capture the severe weather as it unfolded.

If you captured any pictures or videos of the severe weather you can share it with us, just email us at sendit@kltv.com.

