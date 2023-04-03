High winds, fallen trees cause damage in Marshall during Sunday’s severe weather

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Marshall suffered damage from high winds, fallen trees and loss of power during Sunday night’s severe weather.

Marshall Emergency Management Coordinator Randy Prichard said the storm hit at about 7 p.m. and did significant damage to structures, but no injuries have been reported.

“High winds, lots of damage from trees, of course power lines, power poles and electrical,” Prichard listed. “We still have some roads that are blocked. Our city crews are working all day long to try and get that. I think by the end of the day we’ll probably have everything open.”

He said SWEPCO has been working through the night to try to address major damage, and then go back for smaller lines. In addition to the fallen power lines, a number of city buildings and houses were hit by trees.

“Up to some moderate damage on some houses, but again, no injuries involved,” Prichard said.

Greenwood Cemetery, near East Texas Baptist University, is owned by the City of Marshall and has a huge tree down. There are also fallen trees at the university.

“I don’t know if they had any actual damage to any facilities, but they had quite a few trees down,” Prichard said. “Most of our damage is trees coming down from the wind.”

As of Monday afternoon, some people are still without power, but crews have been working constantly since Sunday night to try to restore service.

“The National Weather Service did not issue a tornado warning for the storm that caused this damage,” Prichard said, explaining the city’s storm siren policy. “Just immediately after this damage occurred, there was a tornado warning issued for that same cell moving east outside the city.”

Prichard said the NWS plans to conduct surveys in Marshall to better determine what happened during the storm.

