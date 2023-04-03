Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Harrison County deputy arrests man accused of transporting 5 in country illegally

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Harrison County authorities have arrested a man they say was attempting to transport undocumented immigrants through East Texas.

According to Capt. Patrick Clayton of the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, Benjamin Rios-Perez was traveling through Harrison County when he was stopped by a deputy for traffic violations on Interstate 20. Clayton said the deputy became suspicious of Rios-Perez and began interviewing other occupants of the vehicle during the stop. Clayton said the occupants admitted to paying Rios-Perez money to transport them from the Dallas area to Atlanta.

Rios-Perez was arrested and booked into the Harrison County Jail on five counts of smuggling of persons for monetary gain. No bond amount has been set.

Anthony Ferrera, Yaison Salas, Samuel Camacho-Rodriguez, Brainer Alexander Aguilar-Diaz and Maria Paula Gomez were booked on one charge each of no seat belt and will be detained until being handed over to Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

