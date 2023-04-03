Hallsville crews respond to fire after oil well storage tank hit by lightning

HALLSVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - An oil storage site was struck by lightning during Sunday’s severe weather, causing a large fire according to the Hallsville Fire Department.

On April 2 around 7 p.m., the Hallsville Fire Department was dispatched to the area of Waldrons Ferry Road and FM 968 for a large fire. Once units arrived, they determined that the site of an oil well storage tank (a tank battery site) had been hit by lightning when Sunday’s storms moved through, causing the fire, authorities said.

The West Harrison Volunteer Fire Department was requested to assist for a few hours as the fire was extinguished.

