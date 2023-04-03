East Texas social worker explains increase in teen girls experiencing sadness

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - New data from the CDC shows there is a mental health crisis among teenage girls in the U.S.

Teenage girls are experiencing record high levels of violence, sadness and suicide risk according to the CDC.

“Being a teen girl has always been a difficulty. There’s so much growing emotionally, physically, psychologically that grows and happens during that time,” a licensed clinical social worker and co-owner of Bridge Therapeutic Services in Tyler, Erin Young, said.

In 2021, nearly 60% of teen girls said they persistently felt sad or hopeless over the past year, compared to 36% a decade ago. And, nearly 1 in 3 seriously considered attempting suicide according to the CDC.

Here in East Texas, “Every year we see more teens coming in for counseling, and I think part of that is it has become more socially acceptable,” Young said.

Young said there is also a growing need. “Because the teens now only know a world with social media,” Young said. The desire to be perfect on social media is adding expectations for teenage girls. Young described “trying to create that image for yourself as you are trying to figure out who you are.”

The feeling of isolation or cyber bullying has also been magnified through social media. “Before they might have known they were not invited, and now they see that they’re not invited, and they see what fun is being had without them,” Young said. “It’s really robbing teens now from being able to experience and being able to be more in the present and in the moment ‘cause that’s where we really feel ourselves.”

Young recommends connecting with teens both at school and home through personal conversations. You can also talk about what your kids are good at to boost confidence. Hobbies and sports also help maintain mental health. Lastly, decrease screen time and get more sleep.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, call or text 988 or chat 99lifeline.org.

