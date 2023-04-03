East Texas Regional Airport, vehicles sustain hail damage from Sunday storm

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Sunday’s severe weather ended with vehicles and equipment damaged at East Texas Regional Airport.

KLTV’s Jamey Boyum spoke with the airport manager as well as people who left their cars in the airport parking lot. Airport management reported lightning damage to runway lights, as well as hail damage to roofs and windshields on airport vehicles.

Joe Clements said his son’s truck was damaged by hail as well in the public parking lot. Clements said he was told by management that they attempted to cover some vehicles with tarps if damaged was significant.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.