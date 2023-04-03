Dance Showcase USA holds their 28th annual dance competition in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Dancers from different dance studios across East Texas competed in a three-day competition for trophy’s and crowns inside the Caldwell Auditorium.

Glenda Boenig is the owner of Dance Showcase USA along with her husband, Roy Boenig.

“We wanted to give the dancers a fun family-oriented type of competition,” said Boenig.

They started with their first competition in Kennedale, Texas and have been traveling as far as Oklahoma and Arkansas ever since.

Boenig says that the benefits of dancers competing in the competition helps them with lifelong skills that will stick with them in their future endeavors.

“Confidence, and self-esteem, great self-esteem, it helps them. Not only just on stage, it helps em in school it helps in personal life,” said Boenig.

The competition included 550 dance performances and 758 dancers from dance studios across the East Texas area.

Leeann Whittington is the owner of C-K dance studio in Rockwall, Texas.

Whittington says dance competitions will help dancers land jobs in the future.

“We’re not just teaching dance were trying to teach them life skills and like getting out and performing will help them with job interviews later on. Loosing and winning also helps because you are not going to get every job opportunity and you have to be a gracious loser, but you also have to be a gracious winner,” said Whittington.

Emma Miller is with K-D-F Dance & gym in LINDALE who was the winner of the costume awards within her division. Miller already has set goals on how she wants to improve for Nationals.

“Keep up my sparkle and my energy and I don’t want to drop down my energy because I might fail and I was trying to keep up my energy on stage and I’m trying to keep up my smile but it’s kind of going away so I’m just trying to keep it up,” said Miller.

Awards were given out for beginners, intermediate, and advanced levels.

The regionals competition will take place in Austin, Texas on April 14th. The national competition will be in Dallas at the Kennedale performing arts center.

