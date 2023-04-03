Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
CHRISTUS Health acquires Tyler-based Cardiastream, expanding heart care

CHRISTUS announcement
CHRISTUS announcement(KLTV)
By Kristine Guevara
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A big announcement from one of the largest hospital systems in East Texas.

CHRISTUS health has acquired a new cardiology group, expanding care for heart patients.

Tyler-based “Cardiastream” also known as cardiovascular associates of East Texas, will now join CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic cardiology to become part of their heart and vascular institute.

CHRISTUS will gain 14 new physicians and specialists, as well as 13 new practice locations across the region.

CHRISTUS Regional Vice President of Cardiovascular Services, Deb Chelette said, “This gives us the opportunity to grow even further. Our job is to is to extend the healing ministry of Jesus Christ. We want to do that by providing best practice cardiovascular care. So the farther we can get, the more people we can touch, that means more birthdays, more Christmases, more holidays with their loved ones.”

Officials said the merger results in more than 250 years of practice-based cardiac care.

