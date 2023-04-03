Bill to merge SFA with UT system gets house committee approval

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRE) - A Texas House committee passed a bill to the House floor on Monday which would make Stephen F. Austin University a part of the University of Texas system.

HB 2639 was written by Rep. Travis Clardy (R-Nacogdoches), and was discussed by the Texas House of Representatives Committee on Higher Education. Clardy said that if the bill were to pass, the school would keep its current name, colors, and branding, but as a member of the UT system.

SFA president Steve Westbrook and UT chancellor James Milliken spoke in favor of the bill as witnesses in committee.

“Our board is enthusiastic about this and the opportunity that it provides for students particularly in East Texas,” said Milliken.

Westbrook said the school considered merging with the Texas A&M, Texas Tech, Texas State, and University of Texas systems before finally deciding on UT.

Now that the bill has passed the committee, it will be considered by the full House of Representatives at a later date.

