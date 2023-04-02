Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Sunday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

Strong to severe storms possible this afternoon and evening.
Strong to severe storms possible this afternoon and evening.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 7:18 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Sunday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Partly cloudy skies this morning with temperatures in the 50s and 60s, a mild start to our Sunday. Through the first half of the day, we’ll hold onto a partly to mostly cloudy sky and a low chance for rain as temperatures warm into the low 80s this afternoon. As we head into the mid-to-late afternoon and evening hours, thunderstorms will be making their way out of the DFW Metroplex and move into East Texas. There is a possibility some of these storms could be strong to severe.

Yesterday I mentioned the main concerns being wind and hail, but there is also now a tornado threat as well. Generally speaking, the highest risk for severe storms will be north of Jacksonville, and west of Tyler-Longview. That said, please remain weather alert today. I do not expect storms in East Texas until around 3PM, so if you have any Palm Sunday morning plans you should be fine. For forecast updates and live radar, one of the best tools you can have is our free KLTV or KTRE weather app - make sure you’ve downloaded it and enabled severe weather alert notifications.

Thunderstorms will make their way out of the area late tonight and we’ll start Monday off with some clouds and fog, but skies will clear through the day making for a mostly sunny afternoon. We still expect highs in the mid to upper 80s for Monday and Tuesday, then Wednesday will begin our period of cooler temperatures and repeated rain chances. We’ll have further updates on the second half of this next week’s forecast over the next couple of days. Have a blessed Palm Sunday and a great week. Stay safe today.

7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast(Andrew Tate)

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Devarious Ramone Craig
Longview man arrested after ‘major bust’ with narcotics, weapons, cash
The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office is seeking two people accused of abuse of a corpse, possession...
Rusk County officials searching for 2 accused of dumping body
Dairy Queen announced it will be offering Blizzards for 85 cents on select dates in April.
Dairy Queen selling 85-cent Blizzards for limited time in April
St. Petersburg Police are looking for a two-year-old boy who is missing after his mother's body...
Body of Florida toddler found in alligator jaws after Amber Alert
The crash took place at about 7:47 p.m.
DPS releases name of pedestrian killed in Rusk County crash

Latest News

Sunday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips 4-2-23
Sunday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
7 Day Forecast
Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips