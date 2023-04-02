Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Today is a First Alert Weather Day. Isolated strong to severe storms will be possible this evening and tonight, carrying the threat of gusty/damaging winds, large hail, and isolated tornadoes. A Tornado Watch remains in effect for western portions of East Texas until 11 PM this evening, so please remain weather alert and keep your phones/tablets charged. Storms are expected to dissipate and/or leave the area by midnight tonight, leading to dry and warm conditions for our Monday. Patchy fog will be possible in the morning as temperatures only drop into the middle 60s just before sunrise. We’ll see quite the warm up in the afternoon as highs rocket up into the middle to upper 80s. Tuesday will likely see more clouds than sun with a slight chance a few showers. Widespread showers and some strong storms will be possible early Wednesday as a cold front moves into East Texas. A few of these storms may be severe along and ahead of the front, so you’ll want to be weather aware if you have to commute at any time during Wednesday morning. This cold front will then stall just to our south, leading to an “overrunning” event for the second half of this week, meaning numerous rounds of showers and isolated thunderstorms will be possible for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Isolated flash flooding could be a concern at any time during this extended round of heavy rains, so it would be a good idea to have a route in mind that does not encounter any easily flood prone areas. Please be weather alert tonight and later next week and be sure to keep a close eye out for any updates that go to the First Alert Weather App.

