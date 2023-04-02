Kilgore’s Avalon Faire takes visitors back to the medieval period

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - The first weekend in April is the traditional beginning of a period fair that focuses on a trip back in time.

Avalon Faire in Kilgore opened for visitors this weekend. It’s a vacation of sorts: not to a place, but to a period. Performers in medieval costumes brought out their best comedy and magic, along with jousting and swordplay. They are also selling everything from jewelry to period weapons, and each vendor has a story to tell about how each item was worn or used during the time period.

Avalon Faire runs for the next four weekends, with each weekend having a theme, such as pirates, mythical creatures or a viking invasion. Family run for many years, the founder’s granddaughter, Carly Dame, talked about how she grew up learning about the fair and becoming part of it.

