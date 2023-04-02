Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Kilgore’s Avalon Faire takes visitors back to the medieval period

Family run for many years, the founder’s granddaughter, Carly Dame, talked about how she grew up learning about the Avalon Faire and becoming part of it.
By Bob Hallmark
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - The first weekend in April is the traditional beginning of a period fair that focuses on a trip back in time.

Avalon Faire in Kilgore opened for visitors this weekend. It’s a vacation of sorts: not to a place, but to a period. Performers in medieval costumes brought out their best comedy and magic, along with jousting and swordplay. They are also selling everything from jewelry to period weapons, and each vendor has a story to tell about how each item was worn or used during the time period.

Avalon Faire runs for the next four weekends, with each weekend having a theme, such as pirates, mythical creatures or a viking invasion. Family run for many years, the founder’s granddaughter, Carly Dame, talked about how she grew up learning about the fair and becoming part of it.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Devarious Ramone Craig
Longview man arrested after ‘major bust’ with narcotics, weapons, cash
Dairy Queen announced it will be offering Blizzards for 85 cents on select dates in April.
Dairy Queen selling 85-cent Blizzards for limited time in April
The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office is seeking two people accused of abuse of a corpse, possession...
Rusk County officials searching for 2 accused of dumping body
Strong to severe storms are expected to move into East Texas late this afternoon/evening.
First Alert Weather Day: Strong to severe storms expected Sunday afternoon
St. Petersburg Police are looking for a two-year-old boy who is missing after his mother's body...
Body of Florida toddler found in alligator jaws after Amber Alert

Latest News

The Lufkin VFW "Buddy" Poppy Program kicked off this weekend.
Lufkin VFW holds ‘Buddy’ Poppy Program to support veterans
His family announced his death Satuday on Facebook, thanking the community who loved him and...
East Texans mourn loss of Rose Heights Pastor Doug Anderson
SFA Gardens
East Texans search for their perfect plant at SFA Gardens spring plant sale
Tyler Run for Autism 2023
Tyler Run for Autism supports parents with autistic children