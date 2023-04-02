First Alert Weather Day: Strong to severe storms expected Sunday afternoon

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Sunday has been declared a First Alert Weather Day. Strong to severe storms are expected to move into East Texas late this afternoon/this evening. Storms will be capable of producing hail, strong wind and tornadoes. The risk for severe weather is highest for the northern half of East Texas, though nearly all of the area is under some risk for storms today. For the latest updates, make sure you’ve downloaded our free KLTV or KTRE weather app and enabled notifications.

Sunday Hourly (KLTV)

A more detailed forecast follows below:

Happy Sunday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Partly cloudy skies this morning with temperatures in the 50s and 60s, a mild start to our Sunday. Through the first half of the day, we’ll hold onto a partly to mostly cloudy sky and a low chance for rain as temperatures warm into the low 80s this afternoon. As we head into the mid-to-late afternoon and evening hours, thunderstorms will be making their way out of the DFW Metroplex and move into East Texas. There is a possibility some of these storms could be strong to severe.

Futurecast (KLTV)

On Saturday, the main concerns from these storms were wind and hail, but there is also now a tornado threat as well. Generally speaking, the highest risk for severe storms will be for the northern half of East Texas. That said, please remain weather alert today. Storms are not expected in East Texas until around 3 p.m., so if you have any Palm Sunday morning plans you should be fine.

Thunderstorms will make their way out of the area late tonight, and we’ll start Monday off with some clouds and fog, but skies will clear through the day making for a mostly sunny afternoon. We still expect highs in the mid to upper 80s for Monday and Tuesday, then Wednesday will begin our period of cooler temperatures and repeated rain chances.

7-Day Forecast (KLTV)

