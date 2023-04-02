Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
East Texans mourn loss of Rose Heights Pastor Doug Anderson

Pastor Anderson retired from Rose Heights church in Tyler this January, and was named pastor emeritus after serving 40 years in ministry.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - East Texans are mourning the loss of a local pastor.

Doug Anderson was diagnosed last summer with stage four cancer. Pastor Anderson retired from Rose Heights church in Tyler this January, and was named pastor emeritus after serving 40 years in ministry.

His family announced his death Satuday on Facebook, thanking the community who loved him and kept him in their prayers.

Services are yet to be announced.

