1 arrested in Lufkin robbery, carjacking that led to officer-involved shooting

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A Lufkin Police officer wounded a robber-turned-carjacking suspect early Sunday morning at Whataburger on Loop 287.

Around 3:20 a.m., the suspect allegedly wrecked a stolen SUV into Frank Avenue Big’s before threatening to kill the clerk and robbing the store, according to a release from City of Lufkin Communications Director Jessica Pebsworth. He fled on foot to a nearby Whataburger, where he then allegedly threatened to kill a drive-thru customer before grabbing the customer by the neck and stealing his SUV, Pebsworth said. In both incidents, Pebsworth said the suspect alluded to having a gun while reaching into his waistband.

An officer responding to the gas station robbery arrived at Whataburger to witness the carjacking in progress. The officer attempted to stop the carjacking by blocking the drive-thru with his patrol vehicle, when the suspect allegedly drove the stolen SUV forward toward the officer, and the officer fired upon him, Pebsworth said.

The suspect was wounded in the legs but continued driving the stolen vehicle north on Loop 287 on the wrong side of the road with officers in pursuit, according to the release.

At the Loop 287/U.S. 69 underpass, Pebsworth said the suspect lost control of the vehicle and veered from the road into a tree line off Allen Gin Road. He was taken into custody without further incident. Officers applied a tourniquet to the suspect’s injury before Lufkin Fire took him to a local hospital, the release stated.

The suspect was later transferred to an out-of-town hospital for further treatment of injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening. As of 10 a.m., he was listed as being stable.

The officer involved in the shooting was uninjured.

The vehicle that the suspect wrecked into Big’s was reported stolen out of Beaumont, Pebsworth said, and the Beaumont Police Department is investigating a series of similar crimes that occurred two hours before the incidents in Lufkin. Lufkin and Beaumont police are working together on the investigation into this suspect and sharing information.

The suspect has been arrested 10 times in the state of Texas on offenses including two charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, assault against an elderly individual, burglary of a habitation, burglary of a vehicle, criminal trespass, evading arrest and prohibited substance in a correctional facility, Pebsworth said. He was released from prison early on a 15-year sentence for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and is currently on parole. Lufkin police said they will notify the Texas Department of Criminal Justice of his new alleged offenses.

The robbery and carjacking remain under investigation by the Lufkin Police Department.

Per Lufkin Police Department policy, the Texas Rangers are investigating the officer-involved shooting.

The suspect’s name is expected to be released later on Sunday, along with footage of the officer-involved shooting once witnesses have been identified and interviewed.

A Lufkin Police officer wounded a robber-turned-carjacking suspect, Pebsworth said. (Lufkin Police Department)

