Supporters gather on Tyler square for International Transgender Day of Visibility

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - March 31 is International Transgender Day of Visibility. Each year since 2009, transgender communities and supporters use events to raise awareness.

On Friday evening, three to four dozen people gathered on the downtown Tyler Square to show support. They say they believe it is important for them to stand against Texas legislation that they say would affect lives if approved.

”As someone who is trans, I transitioned at age 35, as a sixth-generation Texan, this is important. My life is in danger everyday. I can’t even get healthcare,” 48 year-old Sky Copeland said while at the rally. “I am worried about the future. Everyone deserves the right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness in this country, If you believe in the Texas Constitution, that’s what it says, too. If you don’t want all of these laws that say you can’t do stuff, you can’t be who you are, hands off.”

Texas lawmakers are considering more than a dozen pieces of legislation pertaining to transgender and other LGBTQ-related issues. If approved into law, some aim to block minors from accessing certain transition-related healthcare. Other legislation would prohibit school activities that center on sexual orientation or gender identity, as well as restricting college sports teams that transgender athletes could join.

Other legislation would expand LGBTQ discrimination protection, but without support from House and Senate leadership, the legislation is not expected to reach the Governor’s desk.

