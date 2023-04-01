Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! It was an absolutely BEAUTIFUL Saturday with mostly sunny skies and comfortable temperatures in the middle 70s to lower 80s. Clouds will be on the increase overnight and you’ll want to keep the umbrella handy for Palm Sunday as scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms will be possible throughout the day. A few of these thunderstorms could strengthen enough to become severe, with a Slight Risk across our western counties and a Marginal Risk across the remainder of East Texas. Please remain weather alert tomorrow, especially if you have any outdoor plans. We’ll trend mostly dry and quite warm Monday and Tuesday with highs in the middle to upper 80s. Another cold front swings through very early Wednesday of next week which will allow for a decent shot at showers and storms along and ahead of the cold front. This cold front is likely going to stall just to our south, which will leave us in a more unsettled weather pattern for the remainder of the next work week. Expect multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms throughout Thursday, Friday, and Saturday of next week with highs for most only reaching into the middle to upper 60s. Friends, please remain weather alert tomorrow. We’ll be watching the skies closely.

