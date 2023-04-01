Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Police respond to gun incident at Nacogdoches Dairy Queen

No injuries have been reported, and no customers were inside when the incident occurred.
No injuries have been reported, and no customers were inside when the incident occurred.
By Mariela Gonzalez and KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Police responded to a report of a gun being fired at a Dairy Queen on North Street Saturday afternoon.

The incident took place at about 4 p.m. when two employees were allegedly playing with a gun inside the building, leading to a negligent discharge, police said.

No injuries have been reported, and no customers were inside when the incident occurred. One customer was said to be waiting at the drive-through.

Investigation is still ongoing.

Investigation is still ongoing.
Investigation is still ongoing.

