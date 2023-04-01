Police respond to gun incident at Nacogdoches Dairy Queen

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Police responded to a report of a gun being fired at a Dairy Queen on North Street Saturday afternoon.

The incident took place at about 4 p.m. when two employees were allegedly playing with a gun inside the building, leading to a negligent discharge, police said.

No injuries have been reported, and no customers were inside when the incident occurred. One customer was said to be waiting at the drive-through.

Investigation is still ongoing.

