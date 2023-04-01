Patrick Mahomes makes surprise visit to Whitehouse High School football team
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KLTV) - The Whitehouse High School football team spent the morning volunteering, then was treated to a surprise.
The team was sent up to The Den for what they thought was a uniform unveiling, when Patrick Mahomes walked in for a meet and greet, according to a post from the ISD.
The school said it was a fantastic experience for the student athletes.
