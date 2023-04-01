Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Mineola ISD police arrest juvenile for alleged threats of violence

Source: Mineola ISD Facebook page
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 7:18 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MINEOLA, Texas (KLTV) - The superintendent of Mineola schools has released a statement about threats of violence in the district that ended with one juvenile turned over to Wood County Juvenile Justice.

According to Superintendent Cody Mize, a report was made to the Middle School Administration Office on Thursday concerning a broad threat made on a church van the previous evening; it was said to be regarding possible harm to the middle school campus. As required by law, a Behavioral Threat Assessment was conducted to investigate the student and these comments. The student was searched and no firearms, magazines, or other harmful objects were found. The campus was never placed on lockdown during the day or in any other emergency status. The incident continued to be under investigation through the end of the day, Mize said.

During the early morning hours of Friday, a concerned parent made a report to the Mineola Police Department concerning a threat made to their child. The student in question remained at home at the request of the middle school administration. The student was never on campus at any point during the day Friday, according to Mize.

At 11:40 a.m. on Friday, the Mineola ISD Police Department executed a search warrant to detain a juvenile suspect for threats of violence. This suspect has been turned over to the Wood County Juvenile Justice System.

Since the student is a juvenile, no name will be released.

