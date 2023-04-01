Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Longview man arrested after ‘major bust’ with narcotics, weapons, cash

Devarious Ramone Craig
Devarious Ramone Craig(Harrison County Sheriff's Office)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Authorities have arrested a Longview man after allegedly finding large quantities of narcotics, illegal drugs, guns and cash at his home.

On Mar. 29, the Joint Harrison County Violent Crime and Narcotics Task Force executed a search warrant in the 100 block of Circle Club Lane in Longview that resulted in the seizure of large quantities of narcotics, illegal substances, weapons and cash, according to a post from the sheriff’s office.

Authorities said Devarious Ramone Craig, 39, of Longview, was found to be the owner of the residence and was arrested on charges related to the contraband (11 drug charges, money laundering and theft of a firearm). Craig has been booked into the Harrison County Jail on a total bond that exceeds 1.2 million dollars.

Joint Task Force detectives began the investigation based on narcotics being shipped to the Circle Club address, the post said.

Officers said the following was seized:

  • 3,706 grams of Cocaine
  • 934 grams of Methamphetamine
  • 80 grams of Crack-Cocaine
  • 1500 grams of Xanax
  • 538 grams of Hydrocodone
  • 538 grams of Oxycodone
  • 334 grams of Adderall
  • 968 grams of THC Edibles
  • 4,670 grams of Promethazine with Codeine
  • 17,864 grams of Promethazine
  • 3 pounds of Marijuana
  • 52 grams of THC Vape Cartridges
  • $142,600 in United States Currency
  • 10 firearms

Sheriff Fletcher said, “I cannot give enough credit to the officers of the Joint Task Force for their success in shutting down multiple drug dealers in Harrison County. This major bust underscores their diligence, ability to be great team players, and coordinate multiple tasks and teams to make Harrison County a better place to live. Their effort has made a real difference in our communities, and I appreciate what they do.”

