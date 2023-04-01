Longview man arrested after ‘major bust’ with narcotics, weapons, cash

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Authorities have arrested a Longview man after allegedly finding large quantities of narcotics, illegal drugs, guns and cash at his home.

On Mar. 29, the Joint Harrison County Violent Crime and Narcotics Task Force executed a search warrant in the 100 block of Circle Club Lane in Longview that resulted in the seizure of large quantities of narcotics, illegal substances, weapons and cash, according to a post from the sheriff’s office.

Authorities said Devarious Ramone Craig, 39, of Longview, was found to be the owner of the residence and was arrested on charges related to the contraband (11 drug charges, money laundering and theft of a firearm). Craig has been booked into the Harrison County Jail on a total bond that exceeds 1.2 million dollars.

Joint Task Force detectives began the investigation based on narcotics being shipped to the Circle Club address, the post said.

Officers said the following was seized:

3,706 grams of Cocaine

934 grams of Methamphetamine

80 grams of Crack-Cocaine

1500 grams of Xanax

538 grams of Hydrocodone

538 grams of Oxycodone

334 grams of Adderall

968 grams of THC Edibles

4,670 grams of Promethazine with Codeine

17,864 grams of Promethazine

3 pounds of Marijuana

52 grams of THC Vape Cartridges

$142,600 in United States Currency

10 firearms

Sheriff Fletcher said, “I cannot give enough credit to the officers of the Joint Task Force for their success in shutting down multiple drug dealers in Harrison County. This major bust underscores their diligence, ability to be great team players, and coordinate multiple tasks and teams to make Harrison County a better place to live. Their effort has made a real difference in our communities, and I appreciate what they do.”

