Garrison powerlifting team wins state

GARRISON, Texas (KTRE) - The Garrison powerlifting team, only in its third season since being introduced, has won a state title. That’s right; the Garrison Bulldog powerlifting team are state champions after only three years of being made a sport at the school.

“We had a really good year,” said Garrison powerlifting coach Jason Hicks.

“We knew coming in this year that we were going to have a chance to do something special. All year the kids worked hard and lifted, took care of themselves, reached the regional meet and had a little adversity, but after that we ended up winning the regional meet again and knew going into state that we still had a chance, but we were going to have to dig deep, and all in all, we lifted really good.”

Coach Hicks went on to say, “The kids worked hard, and we come away with a state championship and they deserved every bit of it. They did a great job this year.”

