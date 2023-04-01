East Texans search for their perfect plant at SFA Gardens spring plant sale

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - SFA Gardens Director Dr. David Creech said the spring plant sale is their biggest fundraiser of the year. “I’ve been doing this plant sale since 1986 in the spring, believe it or not,” Creech said.

Hundreds of people from around the area grabbed a wagon and started shopping through the different varieties of plants. “It gives us a connection to the community: not just to this community, but to East Texas,” said Creech.

Creech also said, due to multiple freezing temperatures in previous months, most people are searching for a specific plant to regrow. “Many gardeners have had so many problems with some variety of azaleas, so we’re quite excited.”

Greenhouse Manager Jordan Cunningham said they are always in preparation for their next sale. “I mean, this is a labor of love for our whole department.”

Nacogdoches resident Hannah Jones said this was the first plant sale she attended. “I kill everything, so I’m kind of sorry for this little succulent. I feel bad for it but going to try very hard,” Jones said.

SFA Gardens spring plant sale will continue through April 2, from 9 a.m to 2 p.m.

