Dalton Days re-enactment commemorates Gregg County’s 150th anniversary

The re-enactment of an old west bank robbery and 150th birthday of Gregg County coincided Saturday. Re-enactor William O’Bryant talk about the significance.
By Bob Hallmark
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - An annual re-enactment of an old west bank robbery and the 150th birthday of an East Texas county coincide today with fun and festivities.

Dalton Days and Gregg County’s 150th anniversary came together for a fun event. Members of the Old West Cowboys Association come back every April to re-enact “Dalton Days,” the 1894 robbery of Longview’s First National Bank.

A proclamation was read by Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt commemorating the county’s 150th birthday celebration.

The re-enactment showcases the gunfight Bill Dalton and his gang had with city law enforcement and citizens. Distant family members of those involved also came back today.

Re-enactor William O’Bryant and others talked about the significance of the events observed together.

