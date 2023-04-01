Boil water notice issued for City of San Augustine

SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KTRE) - A boil water notice has been issued for the City of San Augustine public water system due to a major break in a 16″ line that supplies water tanks.

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

Once the boil water notice is no longer in effect, the public water system will issue a rescind notice to customers in a manner similar to this notice.

If you have any questions, contact Superintendent Chris Anding or City Manager Jeaneyse Mosby at 301 S. Harrison Street or by phone at (936) 275-2121.

