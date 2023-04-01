Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Alex Murdaugh moved to protective custody at maximum security prison

Officials say Alex Murdaugh has been moved to the statewide protective custody unit of a South Carolina maximum security prison. (Source: WCSC)
By Patrick Phillips and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 8:10 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) - Former attorney and convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh has been moved to the statewide protective custody unit of a maximum security prison.

WCSC reports the state’s corrections department made the decision on Friday after Murdaugh’s reception and evaluation process was complete.

Murdaugh was sentenced to two life sentences in the killings of his wife and son at the family’s rural hunting property in Colleton County.

The South Carolina Department of Corrections Protective Custody Review Board reports it met this week to make a recommendation for a statewide protective custody classification for Murdaugh.

The four-member board included SCDC security, mental health and classification experts, the agency said.

“Inmates in this unit have validated protective concerns and are placed in a specialized unit to separate them from the general population,” the agency said in a statement. “Their location is not disclosed for safety and security reasons.”

According to the department, the unit currently houses 28 inmates.

Copyright 2023 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple responders at scene of fatal pedestrian wreck in Rusk County on Hwy 42
Tyler radio newsman John Sims dies days after auto-pedestrian crash
Aaron Johnson (left) and Nicholas Hudson are charged with capital murder and murder,...
Affidavit: Athens teens killed while trying to rob man of gun
Human remains found in an Illinois storage unit have been identified.
Human remains found in storage unit identified as former police chief
The crash took place at about 7:47 p.m.
DPS releases name of pedestrian killed in Rusk County crash

Latest News

Project Tornado Mobile RV Safety
National Weather Service offers 3-step safety plan for East Texans living in mobile homes
John Sims Obit
East Texas radio colleagues mourn friend, newsman John Sims
Hawkins Digital Artist
Hawkins student artist wins prestigious Scholastic award previously won by Warhol, Redford
Pediatric Cancer Training
New training for East Texas healthcare workers helps reduce travel for families of kids with cancer
Virginia Tech's Elizabeth Kitley and LSU's Alexis Morris go after a loose ball during the first...
Mulkey-led LSU women reach 1st title game, top Virginia Tech