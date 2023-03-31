Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Washington correspondent Jon Decker discusses Trump indictment

ETN’s Jeremy Butler talked with Jon Decker Thursday night about the recent indictment of former president Donald Trump.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 9:46 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - ETN’s Jeremy Butler talked with Jon Decker Thursday night about the recent indictment of former president Donald Trump.

At the time of the interview, Decker said it was not clear whether there was only one charge or many charges. The interview goes in depth on the initial understanding of the breaking development.

