U.S. Rep. Nathaniel Moran decries Trump indictment

Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran on Thursday morning officially announced his candidacy to replace outgoing Rep. Louie Gohmert in Texas' first congressional district.(KLTV)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas congressional representative has condemned the indictment of former president Donald Trump.

It was announced Thursday that Trump had been indicted by a Manhattan grand jury in connection with payments allegedly made during his 2016 campaign to keep quiet a sexual relationship with an adult film star, Stormy Daniels. The precise charges in the indictment have not yet been made public.

U.S. House Representative Nathaniel Moran (R-Tyler), who was endorsed by Trump in his 2022 campaign to fill Louie Gohmert’s vacated seat, decried the indictment in a social media post as a political witch hunt by “the left.”

“District Attorneys should be front-line defenders of the Rule of Law,” the statement read. “This week’s indictment of President Trump by a Manhattan grand jury at the behest of Alvin Bragg is a sad reminder of the left’s continued political use of government against conservatives. The witch hunts must stop.”

