Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Unclaimed $1 million Powerball ticket to expire

A $1 million-winning Powerball ticket is set to expire.
A $1 million-winning Powerball ticket is set to expire.(AP Photo/Eric Gay | File)
By KXII staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 7:15 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARIS, Texas (KXII/Gray News) - Officials in Texas say a $1 million Powerball ticket will soon expire if not claimed.

According to the Texas Lottery, the ticket matched five numbers (19-25-48-55-60) that were drawn on Oct. 22, 2022. It was purchased at a market in the area, but the $1 million prize has not yet been claimed.

“We encourage our Powerball players to take another look at their tickets, and if your numbers match, sign the back of the ticket before claiming your prize at a Texas Lottery claim center,” said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery.

The deadline to claim the prize from the October drawing is April 20 at 5 p.m. local time.

Officials said a ticket holder forfeits any claim to a prize after the expiration on the 180th day following the draw date.

“We hope to celebrate the Texas Lottery player who became a $1 million prize winner before this prize expires,” Grief said.

Unclaimed prizes revert to the state for programs authorized by the Texas Legislature.

Copyright 2023 KXII via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Sims has worked in radio for over 45 years.
Tyler radio newsman in ICU after being hit by vehicle
Longview police are investigating a shooting on Pine Tree Road.
Longview barbershop owner surprised by wounded man begging for help
East Texans react to proposed changes to Old Jacksonville HWY in Tyler
East Texans react to proposed changes to Old Jacksonville Hwy in Tyler
Aaron Johnson (left) and Nicholas Hudson are charged with capital murder and murder,...
Affidavit: Athens teens killed while trying to rob man of gun
Unclaimed winning Powerball ticket bought in East Texas expires soon

Latest News

East Texas Food Bank
East Texas Food Bank Needs
HB 300
HB 300
Kari's Law
Kari's Law
Gregg County Veterans Service
Gregg County Veteran Services
John Sims Update
Radio colleagues describe injured newsman John Sims as ‘kind and gentle soul’