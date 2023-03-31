Tyler radio newsman John Sims dies days after auto-pedestrian crash

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Longtime news anchor for KTBB John Sims has died from his injuries sustained in an auto-pedestrian crash on Tuesday, March 28, according to KTBB owner Paul Gleiser.

According to information provided by the Tyler Police Department, Sims was struck by a motor vehicle while he was walking near Front and Bonner streets in Tyler. He suffered severe brain trauma and was admitted to UT Health Tyler where he underwent surgery. He succumbed to his injuries shortly after 3:30 a.m. Friday morning.

Sims worked in radio for over 45 years, with at least 43 of those years spent in East Texas, according to his KTBB biography.

KTBB owner Paul Gleiser said in a statement, “We are heartbroken, plain and simple. John was as good as it gets as a radio newsman. But beyond that, he was a kind and gentle soul with a heart to make his community better.”

Sims is survived by his nephew Tom Stokes, who lives in Pennsylvania. Memorial arrangements are pending.

