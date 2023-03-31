Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
TRAFFIC ALERT: Smith County Road 329 closed due to washout

Traffic alert
Traffic alert(B137 / Wikipedia / CC BY-SA 4.0)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County Road 329 was washed out during severe weather Friday afternoon, March 31, and is completely unpassable, Smith County officials say.

Drivers should use an alternate route. This road will remain closed until it can be repaired, the county said. CR 329 runs from Farm-to-Market Road 14 to CR 334 near Owentown.

