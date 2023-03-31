Tickets for ‘Eclipse Over Texas 2024: Live From Waco’ at McLane Stadium now on sale

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Tickets to “Eclipse Over Texas 2024: Live From Waco” on April 8, 2024, are now on sale to the public. The City of Waco said about 20,000 tickets to the event at Baylor University’s McLane Stadium will be available for purchase.

General admission tickets - not including booking fees - cost $10 for children and $20 for adults. VIP tickets cost $75, not including booking fees. Tickets for school groups will cost $5, not including booking fees. CLICK HERE for more ticket information.

City officials said Waco will be a prime location to experience the so-called “Great American Eclipse of 2024″ and the event at McLane Stadium will provide an enhanced experience for attendees.

The general admission ticket includes access to:

● Guided eclipse viewing by expert solar astronomers

● Telescopes for public viewing

● Science presentations and STEAM Zones (interactive activities for all ages)

● One pair of solar glasses (ISO certified) that may be used for viewing the Sun before and after it is totally eclipsed

● Memorabilia and souvenir vendors

● Food trucks

“The VIP experience provides a more comfortable and intimate total solar eclipse viewing opportunity,” the city said.

VIP experience includes:

● Dedicated telescopes for solar viewing

● Exclusive STEAM activities and science presentations for all ages in the VIP area

● Direct access to astronomers in the VIP area, and easy access from the main gate.

● VIP hospitality bag

● Access to shade tents and designated seating

● Food and refreshments

ECLIPSE OVER TEXAS 2024 WACO NEWS CONFERENCE:

“Eclipse Over Texas 2024: Live from Waco” will celebrate this event with a full day’s worth of activities on the grounds of McLane Stadium on April 8, 2024.

It will be the last total solar eclipse to cross the United States for the next 20 years, officials said. CLICK HERE to learn more about the eclipse.

In Waco, the celestial event will begin at 12:20 p.m. on that date when the Moon begins to gradually pass in front of the Sun.

Totality begins at 1:38 p.m. when the Moon obscures the entirety of the Sun’s disk, revealing the ethereal structure of the solar corona.

The Path of Totality for "The Great American Eclipse." (City of Waco)

This sight is visible only during the brief period of totality, which in Waco will last for four minutes and 13 seconds, until 1:42 p.m.

“Waco is an ideal place to experience the 2024 total solar eclipse because it is among the first cities located near the centerline of the eclipse path after the shadow enters the United States,” the city wrote in a news release.

“This produces a relatively long period of totality visible from a location that is easily accessible and provides all the amenities that a city offers. In addition, historical climate data indicate that the eclipse path through Texas has the greatest likelihood for clear skies in April of 2024.”

