Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Smith County faces brief tornado warning, hail

Smith County faces brief tornado warning, hail
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County and surrounding areas experienced a brief tornado warning on Friday afternoon, and many areas saw hail.

Viewers submitted video footage and photos showing the strong winds, heavy rain, and small hail stones in and around Tyler. Most hail shown was half an inch or smaller, though there were unconfirmed reports of quarter and even ping-pong ball sized hail stones.

Reports have come in about downed trees in the south Tyler area, which experienced wind gusts up to 70 mph.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aaron Johnson (left) and Nicholas Hudson are charged with capital murder and murder,...
Affidavit: Athens teens killed while trying to rob man of gun
Multiple responders at scene of fatal pedestrian wreck in Rusk County on Hwy 42
John Sims has worked in radio for over 45 years.
Tyler radio newsman in ICU after being hit by vehicle
The incident caught on camera shows the two trucks going back and forth, attempting to run each...
Road rage incident between 2 semitrucks caught on camera; 1 arrested
Longview police are investigating a shooting on Pine Tree Road.
Longview barbershop owner surprised by wounded man begging for help

Latest News

The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office is seeking two people accused of abuse of a corpse, possession...
Rusk County officials searching for 2 accused of dumping body
Smith County faces brief tornado warning, hail
Smith County faces brief tornado warning, hail
Smith County faces brief tornado warning, hail
Smith County faces brief tornado warning, hail
Micah McAfoose and Graylan Spring
Grand jury won’t indict truck driver involved in crash that killed 2 SFA students