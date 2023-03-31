Smith County faces brief tornado warning, hail

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County and surrounding areas experienced a brief tornado warning on Friday afternoon, and many areas saw hail.

Viewers submitted video footage and photos showing the strong winds, heavy rain, and small hail stones in and around Tyler. Most hail shown was half an inch or smaller, though there were unconfirmed reports of quarter and even ping-pong ball sized hail stones.

Reports have come in about downed trees in the south Tyler area, which experienced wind gusts up to 70 mph.

