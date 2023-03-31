Scott Callaway announces retirement as Bullard ISD head football coach

BULLARD, Texas (KLTV) - Bullard Independent School District’s head football coach will step down from his position at the beginning of the next school year.

It was announced Friday that Scott Callaway, who has served as both athletic director and head football coach since 2017, will resign his position as football coach at the beginning of the 2023-2024 school year to focus solely on working as Bullard ISD’s athletic director.

“I have loved my football coaching career over the past 31 years,” Callaway said. “I have also loved being an athletic director, where I can support the growth and development of all school sports athletes and programs. I feel at this time in my career, primarily focusing on the athletic director role is best for our athletes and the growth we are experiencing in the program.”

Bullard ISD will begin its search for a new head football coach and teaching position.

“For the past five years, Coach Callaway has poured his heart into our student-athletes,” Superintendent Dr. Jack Lee said. “Under his leadership, the Bullard ISD athletic program has excelled largely due to Coach Callaway’s passion for students, his coaching staff, and the Bullard community. We are excited to see him continue our district’s mission of building relationships, inspiring our athletes, serving our community, and developing character as the athletics program grows.”

