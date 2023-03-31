Rusk County officials searching for 2 accused of dumping body

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office is seeking two people accused of abuse of a corpse, possession of illegal drugs and organized criminal activity.

On Mar. 30, authorities responded to conduct a death investigation on Rusk County Road 169D. Leads were developed that led officers to believe the person had died elsewhere and been moved to conceal the cause and location of death, according to a post from the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office, working together with Kilgore police, launched a follow-up investigation. A search warrant was issued for a residence on Layton Street in Kilgore, where suspected methamphetamine, fentanyl and other evidence were found, the post said.

Two persons of interest have been identified, authorities said, with arrest warrants issued. Officials are seeking information on William Welch, 36, and Stephanie Kravis, 36, both of Kilgore. The two have been accused of possession of a controlled substance, abuse of a corpse and engaging in organized criminal activity.

The identity of the person who died has not yet been released as investigation is ongoing. However, the family has been notified, authorities said. The body was taken to Forensic Medical in Tyler for autopsy, and Rusk County authorities said they are awaiting pathological findings.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Welch or Kravis is urged to contact the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 657-3581 or Rusk County Crimestoppers at (903) 655-8477.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.