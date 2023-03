Overturned semi-truck causes traffic delays in Panola County

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An overturned semi-truck has caused significant delays on State Highway 315 in Panola County Friday morning.

Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes when traveling on Highway 315 between Mount Enterprise and Carthage. Traffic measures are in place near Longbranch at the Farm to Market Road 840 intersection.

